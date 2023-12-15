Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

INTC stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.