Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.2 %

BYD stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

