Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $164.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

