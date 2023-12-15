Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

