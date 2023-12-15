Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $551.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

