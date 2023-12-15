Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The stock traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.45. Approximately 75,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 61,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

The company has a market cap of C$767.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.5286624 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

