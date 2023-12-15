Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $128.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.