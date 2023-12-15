Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $125.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

