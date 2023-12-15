Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Reduced by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

BSX opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

