Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 564 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

