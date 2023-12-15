Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $342.92. The firm has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

