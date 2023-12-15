Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 239,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

MRK stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 162.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

