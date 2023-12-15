Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $534.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

