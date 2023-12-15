Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 110 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

