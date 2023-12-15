Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Sells 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.62. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.