BROOKFIELD Corp ON Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,201.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,393 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $353.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

