CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of CAE worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CAE by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CAE Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.12 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

