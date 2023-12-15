Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook Acquires 2,941 Shares

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794.01 ($2,252.08).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at GBX 59 ($0.74) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.11. Calnex Solutions plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.47).

Calnex Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Calnex Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) price target on shares of Calnex Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Calnex Solutions

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

