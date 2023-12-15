Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FYLD. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,389,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS FYLD opened at $25.16 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.