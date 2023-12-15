Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.85.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $182.56. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

