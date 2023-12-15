Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.72

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1490818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Celestica Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

