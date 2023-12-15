Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 4.7%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 7,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 155,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $235,774.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

