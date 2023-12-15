CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $96.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

