CGC Financial Services LLC Invests $188,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $402.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.