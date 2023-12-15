Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

