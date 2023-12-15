Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,867 OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPHC

OptimumBank Profile

(Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.