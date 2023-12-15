Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.