Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,867 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

