Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

