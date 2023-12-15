Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at UBS Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

