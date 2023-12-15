Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 512,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 903,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,561,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

