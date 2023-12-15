Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.24. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 452,642 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.91 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.