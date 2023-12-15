CNH Industrial Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

CNHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,843,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830,054 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

