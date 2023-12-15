Comparing ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Inchcape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Inchcape 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ACV Auctions and Inchcape, as provided by MarketBeat.

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus target price of $20.15, suggesting a potential upside of 31.30%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Inchcape.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACV Auctions and Inchcape’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.88 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -31.98 Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inchcape has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Inchcape on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.