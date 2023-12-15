Comparing Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) & SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF)

SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF – Get Free Report) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SkyCity Entertainment Group and Century Casinos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyCity Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Casinos has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 138.59%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than SkyCity Entertainment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

31.4% of SkyCity Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SkyCity Entertainment Group and Century Casinos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 7.72 Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.34 $7.98 million ($0.71) -6.79

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than SkyCity Entertainment Group. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyCity Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SkyCity Entertainment Group and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Century Casinos -4.20% -10.98% -2.08%

About SkyCity Entertainment Group

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Skycity Auckland, SkyCity Adelaide, International Business, and Other Operations segments. The company operates integrated entertainment complexes that includes casinos, hotels, conventions, restaurants and bars, entertainment and attractions, day spas, tenpin bowling and wellness centres, car parking, sky tower, theaters, telecommunications and broadcasting facilities, and office/retail spaces located in Auckland, Hamilton, Queenstown, and Adelaide. It also operates SkyCity Online Casino, an offshore online casino platform for New Zealand customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

