Comparing Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) & SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) and SkyCity Entertainment Group (OTC:SKYZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and SkyCity Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -4.20% -10.98% -2.08% SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and SkyCity Entertainment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.34 $7.98 million ($0.71) -6.79 SkyCity Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A $0.16 7.72

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Century Casinos has higher revenue and earnings than SkyCity Entertainment Group. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SkyCity Entertainment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

71.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of SkyCity Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Century Casinos and SkyCity Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 SkyCity Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 138.59%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than SkyCity Entertainment Group.

About Century Casinos

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About SkyCity Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Skycity Auckland, SkyCity Adelaide, International Business, and Other Operations segments. The company operates integrated entertainment complexes that includes casinos, hotels, conventions, restaurants and bars, entertainment and attractions, day spas, tenpin bowling and wellness centres, car parking, sky tower, theaters, telecommunications and broadcasting facilities, and office/retail spaces located in Auckland, Hamilton, Queenstown, and Adelaide. It also operates SkyCity Online Casino, an offshore online casino platform for New Zealand customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.