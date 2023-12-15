Comparing Pason Systems (PSYTF) & Its Rivals

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pason Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pason Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A Pason Systems Competitors -14.87% -17.39% 0.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Pason Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pason Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pason Systems Competitors 244 1454 1912 132 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pason Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pason Systems currently has a consensus target price of $11.58, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies have a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Pason Systems’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pason Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Equipment & Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 234.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pason Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pason Systems N/A N/A 10.87 Pason Systems Competitors $962.45 million $19.49 million 87.28

Pason Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pason Systems. Pason Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pason Systems rivals beat Pason Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc., an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance. It also provides Drilling intelligence to suggest drilling parameters, detect disfunction, and send event alerts to onsite personnel and remote engineers in real time; and Drilling automation, a reality across rig platforms. In addition, the company offers Pason Gas Analyzer for real-time gas measurement; a robust system of alarms and sensors to monitor ambient gasses in the atmosphere and in the drilling fluids; and Pason Pit Volume Totalizer to track the volumes, gains, and losses of drilling fluids on location. Further, it provides phone and chat support, field support, proactive monitoring, drilling optimization support, and office support for data integration services. The company serves E&P operators, drilling contractors, and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

