Contrasting Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Asset Management and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 6 1 2.64 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $37.41, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% U.S. Global Investors 20.96% 6.00% 5.66%

Dividends

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. U.S. Global Investors pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Brookfield Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and U.S. Global Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.28 $1.92 billion $1.21 32.19 U.S. Global Investors $15.07 million 2.85 $3.15 million $0.22 13.09

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. U.S. Global Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats U.S. Global Investors on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.