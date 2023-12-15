Contrasting Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) & Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Toromont Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Toromont Industries pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ferguson pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ferguson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ferguson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Toromont Industries and Ferguson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toromont Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ferguson 1 2 7 0 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Toromont Industries presently has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Ferguson has a consensus price target of $166.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.91%. Given Toromont Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toromont Industries is more favorable than Ferguson.

This table compares Toromont Industries and Ferguson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toromont Industries N/A N/A N/A $1.57 52.90 Ferguson $29.51 billion 1.30 $1.89 billion $8.82 21.43

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Toromont Industries. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toromont Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toromont Industries and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toromont Industries N/A N/A N/A Ferguson 6.14% 39.53% 12.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Toromont Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ferguson beats Toromont Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toromont Industries



Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services. This segment serves road building, mining, aggregates, infrastructure, residential and commercial construction, power generation, agriculture, forestry, and waste management markets. The CIMCO segment is involved in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets. This segment primarily serves beverage and food processing, cold storage, food distribution, mining, and recreational ice rink sectors. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Canada.

About Ferguson



Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. Ferguson plc was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

