Contrasting MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% Automatic Data Processing 19.07% 102.59% 6.53%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 2 4 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MSP Recovery and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $248.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Automatic Data Processing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 15.09 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.39 $3.41 billion $8.41 28.06

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

