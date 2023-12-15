Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.