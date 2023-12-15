Corrigan Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.7% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 835 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 33.6% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $365.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.68. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.