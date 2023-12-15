CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.57) Per Share

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.48). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.52) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

