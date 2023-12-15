Critical Comparison: Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) & OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) and Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and Ascletis Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 11.10 -$22.33 million ($0.30) -18.80 Ascletis Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ascletis Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OmniAb.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb -45.99% -8.88% -7.29% Ascletis Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OmniAb and Ascletis Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OmniAb and Ascletis Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 8 0 3.00 Ascletis Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

OmniAb presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.87%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Ascletis Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OmniAb beats Ascletis Pharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus. It is also developing ASC22 for treating chronic hepatitis B (CHB); ASC42 for chronic hepatitis B functional cure; ASC10 and ASC11 to treat COVID-19; ASC40, ASC41, ASC42, ASC43F FDC, ASC44F FDC, and ASC45F FDC for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. In addition, the company is developing ASC40 to treat recurrent glioblastoma, drug resistant breast cancer, and KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer; ASC61 and ASC63 for advanced solid tumors; ASC60 to treat solid tumors; and ASC40 for the treatment of acne. Ascletis Pharma Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

