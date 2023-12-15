Critical Comparison: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) vs. Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vivani Medical and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 94.77%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.56) -1.57 Zynex $158.17 million 2.17 $17.05 million $0.43 23.58

This table compares Vivani Medical and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -76.19% -51.59% Zynex 8.59% 25.38% 12.02%

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats Vivani Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. It also supplies private labeled products, including electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, the company distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, LSO Back Braces for lumbar support, and knee braces for knee support. Further, it offers Zynex Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1500), a fluid volume monitor, which is a non-invasive medical device for monitoring relative fluid volume changes used in operating and recovery rooms to detect fluid loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery; Zynex Wireless Fluid Monitoring System (CM-1600), a noninvasive monitoring device designed to measure relative changes in fluid volume in adult patients; NiCO CO-Oximeter, a laser-based noninvasive co-oximeter; and HemeOx tHb Oximeter, a laser-based total hemoglobin pulse oximeter. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; hemodynamic monitoring; and pulse oximetry monitoring. It sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

