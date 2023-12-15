Critical Contrast: Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) versus Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Argo Blockchain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.63 -$3.11 million ($0.48) -1.10 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.96 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -50.08% -46.82% -26.56% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

