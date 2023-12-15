Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

