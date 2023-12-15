CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Head to Head Review

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) and CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and CTT – Correios De Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.B. Hunt Transport Services 0 7 9 0 2.56 CTT – Correios De Portugal 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus price target of $199.79, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.B. Hunt Transport Services is more favorable than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.B. Hunt Transport Services $14.81 billion 1.40 $969.35 million $7.42 27.19 CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has higher revenue and earnings than CTT – Correios De Portugal.

Profitability

This table compares J.B. Hunt Transport Services and CTT – Correios De Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.B. Hunt Transport Services 5.89% 20.17% 9.64% CTT – Correios De Portugal N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats CTT – Correios De Portugal on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions. It operates 115,150 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet of 95,553 units; and manages a fleet of 6,081 company-owned tractors, 615 independent contractor trucks, and 7,972 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 12,328 company-owned trucks, 570 customer-owned trucks, and 1 contractor trucks. The company also operates 23,354 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 4,968 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload, as well as dry-van and intermodal solutions; an online multimodal marketplace; and logistics management for customers to outsource the transportation functions. The FMS segment offers delivery services through 1,506 company-owned trucks, 303 customer-owned trucks, and 20 independent contractor trucks; and 1,297 owned pieces of trailing equipment and 316 customer-owned trailers. The JBT segment provides dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors and trailers operating over roads and highways through 620 company-owned tractors and 14,718 company-owned trailers. It also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, such as general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services. It also engages in the business of payments related to collection of invoices and fines. In addition, the company enables the payment of various services and utilities through a network of approximately 5,000 agents covering business outlets as stationery stores, tobacco shops, kiosks, and supermarkets. It operates a retail network of 566 post offices; 1,808 postal agencies; 223 postal delivery offices; 4,576 postal delivery routes; and a fleet of 3,925 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

