Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.94

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 250878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DADA

Dada Nexus Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 876,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 692,120 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.