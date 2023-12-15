David Michael Barrett Sells 110,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $255,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $194,220.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $144,970.29.

On Thursday, November 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,391 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $17,812.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $37,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

